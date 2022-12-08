Police: 2 arrested after drugs, counterfeit money found during traffic stop

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested on early Wednesday morning after drugs, paraphernalia and counterfeit money were found during a traffic stop in Clarksville.

Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a car heading west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 just after midnight for multiple violations.

Police said the vehicle also had a light out and the plates on the car were registered to a different vehicle.

The driver was identified as Jennifer R. Collman, 42, from Jeffersonville, and Ben J. Davis, 60, from New Albany.

Clarksville police were called to assist the traffic stop along with K9 officer Dozer.

During the search, Dozer found around 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, nine grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana, scales, pipes, pills, counterfeit money and a pellet gun that appeared realistic.

Both individuals were booked in Clark County Jail, ISP confirmed.

Davis was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other drug possession charges. Collman was charged with possession of marijuana.

