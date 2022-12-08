UofL students say they’re excited about potential hire of Jeff Brohm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students said they heard about Jeff Brohm’s announcement to return to his alma mater Louisville and they’re already calling the homecoming a touchdown hire.

Even though it is finals week at UofL, the campus is buzzing with excitement to see what the homegrown kid can do for the program.

“Cincinnati can have Satterfield, we’ll take Brohm,” exclaimed UofL student Alex Edwards.

UofL fans like Edwards said they’re ready to put the past behind them and move forward.

Wednesday served as the start of a new drive for the program.

“Everything with this year, Satterfield just left... I know I was on Reddit and people were pretty upset about Satterfield leaving, but he was kind of on the hot seat,” UofL student Patrick Molloy said. “So when I saw this in the morning, I woke up pretty happy.”

Some students said they’re surprised they were even able to land the former Purdue head coach.

“I didn’t really expect for him to come back to Louisville,” Edwards said. “I know he’s been really good at Purdue, so when he announced he was coming to Louisville I didn’t believe it at first. But I’m excited.”

Brohm is a familiar face for locals. He’s a Trinity High School graduate and a UofL alum. His stature has made fans hopeful he can attract local talent and return the team to the promised land.

“I think it’s really good for the city,” UofL student Emma Becker said. “You know, we’ve been really wanting this football team to be so big for so many years, and it’s such a historic program. So just to bring us back to those Louisville roots and all of that will be really fun for us.”

Students said they know it may take some time for Brohm to create a new culture, but they already have lofty goals for the new Cardinals coach.

“If he can get to the BIG 10 Championship, then he can get to the ACC Championship, I think,” Molloy said. “I mean, if we can get to the playoffs with this new expansion in 2024. So I’m pretty happy about it.”

The countdown to kickoff the first game at Cardinal Stadium has already begun for students. There’s 276 days till the Brohm family returns in UofL colors.

A moment Becker believes this community will never forget.

“I don’t think we will ever hear the stadium as loud again as it will be then, it will just be incredible,” Becker said. “Seats all filled, and everybody just excited again to see the Brohm family coming back again. It will be really special.”

Students told WAVE News this new hire makes the bowl game against Cincinnati even more interesting as they feel they’ve already become a better program with their former head coach leaving them for the Bearcats.

