Baptist Health Floyd recognized 3 years in a row for excellence in infant, maternal health

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association on Friday for their work in infant and maternal health.

This is the third year Baptist Health Floyd has been honored at the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire was developed to implement the delivery of best-practice care for Indiana mothers and their babies. It also recognizes hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health, a release said.

Baptist Health Floyd earned the recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension, the release said.

“This award is a testament to the staff and their dedication to provide quality care,” Director of Baptist Health Floyd’s women and children’s unit Emily Banet said. “They are all focused on the safety of the moms and babies we take care of.”

“Baptist Health Floyd’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” Brittany Waggoner, IHA maternal and infant quality improvement advisor, said. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly-reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”

