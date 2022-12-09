Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brohm family says they’re excited to come home to UofL

Brohm family says they’re excited to come home to UofL
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville fans, supporters and alum filled Angel’s Envy on Thursday to welcome Jeff Brohm back to Louisville.

Among those in the crowd was his family. Football’s “first family” in Louisville.

One thing all the Brohms told WAVE News was the timing for this move could not have been better. And with the reception they received Thursday afternoon, well, it’s as if they’ve never left.

Before Brohm could officially be introduced, the athletic association had to vote to approve his contract.

Once they agreed to the terms of his six-year deal, the board made their way downstairs to join the hundreds of UofL fans and supporters to welcome Brohm home. A moment Brohm’s father and brother truly appreciated.

“I was kind of overwhelmed when we walked upstairs,” Brohm’s father and former UofL quarterback Oscar Brohm said. “I looked down here and saw all of those people here. So it really makes you feel good to know that all of these fans and people are supporting him.”

“It was a great turnout and in fact it was phenomenal. We’ve actually felt the support at our other places coaching,” Brohm’s brother and former Uofl receiver Greg Brohm said. “We could feel people were following us. Like they would watch the Louisville game and then would change to watch us wherever we were at. So we have felt this.”

Both Greg and Oscar played at UofL just like Jeff and said returning to their alma mater was always in the back of their mind.

Greg told WAVE News that coming back to the university as a part of the football program is an opportunity they couldn’t pass up on.

“The time was right,” he said. “We knew the time was right. We didn’t know if the opportunity would come up and it comes up pretty quickly, everything moved fast, but we were ready when it came up. So there wasn’t a lot of debate.”

Oscar, who still lives in Louisville, said he was more than happy to welcome his sons back to their hometown.

“You know, we were really hoping that that’s what he would choose to do,” he said. “And for my wife especially because all of our grandkids would be here too. So we were real happy about it.”

The Brohms said they’re excited to show Cardinal Nation what they will bring to the program.

“We’re going to try to really bring some juice to the football season and the football program,” Greg exclaimed. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

A sentiment the new UofL football coach Jeff Brohm said at Thursday’s announcement.

“I can’t really express what this means to me and my family but I feel your support and it will drive us to coach and lead this program for you and get us to fulfill its promise,” Jeff said.

Jeff told WAVE News that he expects their first home game on Sept. 9 to be spectacular, and he hopes that energy extends to every game under their tenure.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County

Latest News

The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers,...
FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach
Brohm family happy to be back at UofL
Brohm family happy to be back at UofL
The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers,...
‘I like to win’: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach
Jeff Brohm (Source: WAVE 3 News)
UofL students say they’re excited about potential hire of Jeff Brohm