Brohm family says they’re excited to come home to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville fans, supporters and alum filled Angel’s Envy on Thursday to welcome Jeff Brohm back to Louisville.

Among those in the crowd was his family. Football’s “first family” in Louisville.

One thing all the Brohms told WAVE News was the timing for this move could not have been better. And with the reception they received Thursday afternoon, well, it’s as if they’ve never left.

Before Brohm could officially be introduced, the athletic association had to vote to approve his contract.

Once they agreed to the terms of his six-year deal, the board made their way downstairs to join the hundreds of UofL fans and supporters to welcome Brohm home. A moment Brohm’s father and brother truly appreciated.

“I was kind of overwhelmed when we walked upstairs,” Brohm’s father and former UofL quarterback Oscar Brohm said. “I looked down here and saw all of those people here. So it really makes you feel good to know that all of these fans and people are supporting him.”

“It was a great turnout and in fact it was phenomenal. We’ve actually felt the support at our other places coaching,” Brohm’s brother and former Uofl receiver Greg Brohm said. “We could feel people were following us. Like they would watch the Louisville game and then would change to watch us wherever we were at. So we have felt this.”

Both Greg and Oscar played at UofL just like Jeff and said returning to their alma mater was always in the back of their mind.

Greg told WAVE News that coming back to the university as a part of the football program is an opportunity they couldn’t pass up on.

“The time was right,” he said. “We knew the time was right. We didn’t know if the opportunity would come up and it comes up pretty quickly, everything moved fast, but we were ready when it came up. So there wasn’t a lot of debate.”

Oscar, who still lives in Louisville, said he was more than happy to welcome his sons back to their hometown.

“You know, we were really hoping that that’s what he would choose to do,” he said. “And for my wife especially because all of our grandkids would be here too. So we were real happy about it.”

The Brohms said they’re excited to show Cardinal Nation what they will bring to the program.

“We’re going to try to really bring some juice to the football season and the football program,” Greg exclaimed. “I think it’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

A sentiment the new UofL football coach Jeff Brohm said at Thursday’s announcement.

“I can’t really express what this means to me and my family but I feel your support and it will drive us to coach and lead this program for you and get us to fulfill its promise,” Jeff said.

Jeff told WAVE News that he expects their first home game on Sept. 9 to be spectacular, and he hopes that energy extends to every game under their tenure.

