Denny Crum honored and reunited with UofL players at Frazier History Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL head basketball coach Denny Crum was honored as part of a new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum.

The Kentucky Rivalries exhibit runs from Nov. 5 through Sept. 2023, showcasing big college and high school rivalry items coming from throughout the commonwealth.

On Thursday, Crum, along with former Cardinal players and coaches, talked about the coach’s tenure with the team and his many successes, including two NCAA Championship wins in 1980 and 1986.

One of the things players discussed was how Crum earned the nickname “Cool Hand Luke.”

“During the course of the game, he would call a play just to see what the defense was going to do,” UofL Hall of Famer Tony Branch said. “And it might work, but he might go away from it knowing that if he needs it later, he would call that same play.”

Crum won a total of 675 games during his time at UofL.

