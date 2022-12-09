Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Dense fog overnight

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense fog advisory until 11a.m. Saturday
  • Light showers possible Saturday afternoon
  • Drier Sunday and Monday with some peeks of sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dense fog is quickly developing across WAVE Country thanks to clouds trying to break up overhead with calm winds and abundant moisture at ground level. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11AM Saturday.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s. After the morning fog subsides, Saturday will feature more clouds with another quick-hitting system zipping in from the west.

Much of shower activity looks to focus more over Kentucky than Indiana, and amounts do look light. The risk for patchy drizzle continues Saturday night with cool air flowing in. Lows will again dip into the 40s.

Early clouds and fog on Sunday will ease to allow for at least some sun breaks into the afternoon. Temperatures will depend on those sun breaks but overall look to top out in the upper 40s.

We’ll start off with some fog Monday morning before a decent chance at some sunshine into that afternoon. It won’t last as another storm system approaches with rain likely late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are even possible. Later next week, the risk for snow showers will start to increase as cold air returns to WAVE Country.

