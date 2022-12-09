FORECAST: More drizzle and showers ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drizzle tonight, scattered showers expected Saturday afternoon

Drier with some fog Sunday and Monday

Rain and snow chances for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain stubborn Friday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature more clouds with another quick-hitting system zipping in from the west. Much of shower activity looks to focus more over Kentucky than Indiana, and amounts do look light.

The risk for patchy drizzle continues Saturday night with chilly air flowing in with lows dipping into the 40s. Early clouds/fog will ease to allow for at least some sun breaks into the afternoon.

Temperatures will depend on those sun breaks but overall look to top out in the upper 40s.

We’ll start off with some fog Monday morning before a decent chance at some sunshine into that afternoon. It won’t last as another storm system approaches with rain likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Thunderstorms are even possible.

Later next week, the risk for snow showers will start to increase as cold air returns to WAVE Country.

