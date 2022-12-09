Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Morning clouds, a few peaks of sun this afternoon

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry through Monday with some clearing and sunshine possible
  • Temperatures gradually warm into the mid 50s through midweek
  • Our next powerful system comes into play late Tuesday/early Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll begin the day with overcast skies and cool temperatures.

As the clouds thin and break apart, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible! The sun will be a sight for sore eyes and will also give a slight nudge to temperatures as highs near 50 degrees.

We’ll see a few lingering clouds overnight, but with the partial clearing temperatures will be colder. Expect lows to dip down into the 20s and 30s.

Morning fog Monday will gradually clear and give way to another dry day.

The sky will turn partly cloudy, which means another opportunity to take advantage of a bit of sunshine and blue sky! Monday night brings the return of clouds.

While we stay dry, the clouds will be apart of our next system coming into play by midweek.

