Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Morning dense fog, afternoon showers

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY through 11 a.m.
  • Scattered showers arrive this afternoon, linger into this evening
  • Dry Sunday with a few peaks of sunshine possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of WAVE Country through 11 a.m.

Once the fog clears, scattered showers will gradually move into the region through this afternoon. Most of the rain looks to hug areas along and south of the river.

The risk for patchy drizzle continues Saturday night with cool air flowing in. Lows will again dip into the 40s.

Sunday will be a much drier day with even the potential of seeing a few brief peaks of sunshine by tomorrow afternoon! Highs for the day will warm into the 40s.

Clouds clear enough Sunday night to allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Patchy fog is possible.

Outside of this afternoon’s rain chances, another more potent wave of rain arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Any severe weather threat looks to stay well to our south and west at this point, but we’ll be watching it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Most Read

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn...
Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up...
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham declares for NFL Draft; opts out of bowl game

Latest News

Small towns across the region are still feeling the affects; many of them will never be the same.
‘I might be dead and gone, but we’ll build back’: Mayfield progressing a year after tornado
Downtown Mayfield, Kentucky one year after tornadoes destroyed everything in their path.
‘I might be dead and gone, but we’ll build back’: Mayfield progressing a year after tornado
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/9
The 1994 winter storm dumped 15.9" of snow on Louisville.
Behind the Forecast: Thundersnow? Here’s what you need to know