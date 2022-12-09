FORECAST: Morning dense fog, afternoon showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY through 11 a.m.

Scattered showers arrive this afternoon, linger into this evening

Dry Sunday with a few peaks of sunshine possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of WAVE Country through 11 a.m.

Once the fog clears, scattered showers will gradually move into the region through this afternoon. Most of the rain looks to hug areas along and south of the river.

The risk for patchy drizzle continues Saturday night with cool air flowing in. Lows will again dip into the 40s.

Sunday will be a much drier day with even the potential of seeing a few brief peaks of sunshine by tomorrow afternoon! Highs for the day will warm into the 40s.

Clouds clear enough Sunday night to allow temperatures to fall into the 30s. Patchy fog is possible.

Outside of this afternoon’s rain chances, another more potent wave of rain arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Any severe weather threat looks to stay well to our south and west at this point, but we’ll be watching it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.