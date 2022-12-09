Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Patchy drizzle overnight, dry Sunday ahead

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ends across the region leaving patchy drizzle
  • Dry for Sunday and Monday with the chance of a few peaks of sunshine
  • Another storm system approaches midweek bringing more rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few areas of patchy light drizzle will continue throughout the overnight hours as the majority of the rain drifts to the south and east. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s under cloudy skies.

Tomorrow begins with lingering cloud cover across the region. As the clouds thin and break apart, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible!

The sun will be a sight for sore eyes and will also give a slight nudge to temperatures as highs near 50 degrees. Clouds clear enough Sunday night to allow temperatures to fall into the 30s.

Patchy fog is possible. Morning fog Monday will gradually clear and give way to another dry day. The sky will turn partly cloudy, which means another opportunity to take advantage of a bit of sunshine and blue sky!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

