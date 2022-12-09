Contact Troubleshooters
Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief

Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn...
Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as the department’s interim chief.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as the department’s interim chief.

Gwinn-Villaroel will take over LMPD when current chief Erika Shields resigns on Jan. 2, 2023.

“Jackie has extensive experience in law enforcement leadership and reform,” Greenberg said. “She is a strong, intelligent community leader and pastor. She is trustworthy and transparent, and Louisville is fortunate Jackie has agreed to serve as Interim Chief of Police.”

She has been with the department since Feb. 2021 and currently serves as second in command.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

