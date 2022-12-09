‘I might be dead and gone, but we’ll build back’: Mayfield progressing a year after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - December 10 and 11 marks one year after deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of Western Kentucky.

Small towns across the region are still feeling the affects; many of them will never be the same.

It’s hard to put into words what the December 2021 tornadoes did to Mayfield, for example.

The deadly storms killed 24 people in Graves County/Mayfield alone, including Derrick Starks’ 3-year-old nephew, Jha’lil Dunbar.

“It’s not a town anymore,” Starks said. “Hopefully one day we can get it back.”

Among the handful of buildings still standing, something else survives: hope.

“You’ve got to think, we got our lives,” said Eva Washburn, who lost her house last year to the storms.

One year later, concrete slabs after concrete slabs sit with nothing but the spirits of the buildings that stood on them. This goes on for miles. Pictures and video just don’t do it justice.

The town, though, they’re building back. They don’t know how long it will take, but they’re doing it together.

Year-old destruction still sits side-by-side with new construction. It’s a common sight in Dec. 2022.

Many people left Mayfield, likely never to return.

The housing shortages are the most glaring reason why that happened.

On top of that, rising prices of raw materials and a limited pool of contractors and builders makes it that much more difficult to rebuild a town that has become unrecognizable.

“Buildings that have been here 150 years are gone,” said Graves County Commissioner Tyler Goodman. “Three of the four oldest churches are completely gone.”

Despite the physical demise of their churches, for the people of Mayfield, faith remains a driving factor for their future.

“You’ve got to thank God,” Washburn said. “Thank God that we’re alive.”

Washburn is in a new home now, but it didn’t build itself.

Samaritan’s Purse is a missionary organization dedicated to spreading the gospel.

Building houses for displaced disaster victims like Washburn is secondary.

“What they refer to it as is the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” explained Tim Cottrell, who has been in Mayfield on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse nearly all year.

Samaritan’s Purse isn’t the only group tracking toward progress.

Whichever group it is, it’s getting people back in their homes.

“All I’ve got to do is pay the yearly taxes on it and keep the insurance up,” said Forrest House, another tornado victim who became homeless in a blink of an eye. “It’s my house.”

As the path to recovery is built, it’s time to start looking at where the city wants it to end.

“What do we want to see on the court square?” Goodman asked. “What kind of businesses and industries do we want to try to attract here?”

Wherever that path ends, Mayfield is ready get there.

“We’re Mayfield Strong,” Starks said. “We’re going to stay strong. We’ll build back. I might not be here to see it. I might be dead and gone, but we’ll build back. We will build our town back. You can believe that.”

If you’d like to donate to the Mayfield Graves Relief Fund, click or tap here.

