ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff tells us a mother and a daughter were killed in a crash Thursday morning.

He says another daughter was taken to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville in critical but stable condition.

The Sheriff says their car crashed with a semi that was hauling a hazardous material, which was ammonia nitrate.

The driver of the semi was taken to an Evansville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at State Road 64 and Pine Ridge. The road reopened later in the afternoon.

On Thursday night, Indiana State Police identified the mother and daughter killed as 44-year-old Julie Schnell and 13-year-old Alayna Schnell.

All Jasper sporting events are canceled Thursday evening.

