Letter of intent signed to redevelop Louisville Gardens

Mayor Greg Fischer announces plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena has been closed for years.
Mayor Greg Fischer announces plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena has been closed for years.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens.

The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed for years. However, Fischer spoke on Friday about reopening it.

The Louisville Metro Government has signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group, LLC to explore transforming the Louisville Gardens building into sound stages for music, film and digital production.

Details on this announcement coming up on WAVE Midday at 11 a.m. Livestream it by clicking or tapping here.

