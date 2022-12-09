LMPD graduation welcomes 26 new officers into department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than two dozen officers were sworn into the Louisville Metro police force on Friday morning.

The LMPD graduation ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center, where Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields welcomed 26 new officers.

During the initiation, Fischer talked about Shield’s accomplishments at LMPD, her departure and the ever changing policies in law enforcement.

“Follow the law, follow the constitution and stay focused on building and maintaining community trust on just and constitutional policing,” Fischer said. “If you ever see any of your colleagues starting to waver, remember, we’re all in this together.”

LMPD said as of Friday’s graduation, current staffing is at 1050.

