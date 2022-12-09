Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up...
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up to $200 to help families pay for their heating bills.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services.

The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.

This mean Kentucky residents will now be taxed on multiple services, including sewer bills, water bills and electric bills starting on Jan. 1.

Any utility bill on any home that isn’t someone’s primary home will be taxed, meaning it will impact landlords or anyone who owns multiple homes.

Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities said anyone who has multiple residential accounts can claim exemption for their primary residence by filling out this form.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue is also reaching out to homeowners to designate a primary address. The deadline to return the Declaration of Domicile form is Dec. 15.

For more information from the Kentucky Department of Revenue on the upcoming sales and use tax changes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach

Latest News

The holiday season brings good tidings and good cheer, but it also can bring holiday scams that...
Better Business Bureau warns about holiday scams
This year some people’s attitudes and habits are changing about holiday spending.
Make Ends Meet: Holiday Shopping
This year some people’s attitudes and habits are changing about holiday spending.
Make Ends Meet: Holiday Shopping
LDG Multifamily invested over $10 million to purchase and renovate their new expanded location...
LDG Multifamily hosts ribbon cutting for new Louisville headquarters