Pedestrian struck on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Louisville’s Okolona neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed that the crash happened Friday around 6:13 a.m. in the 8900 block of Preston Highway.

Louisville Metro EMS took the person to the hospital and crews there now at the scene.

There are currently a couple lanes blocked, so drivers can expect delays on their Friday morning commute and are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

