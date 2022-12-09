REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend.
The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers who usually take I-64 East into Louisville from New Albany are asked by officials to use I-265 to I-65 as an alternate route.
For more on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled December closures, click or tap here.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.