REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick reminder for drivers that a full directional eastbound closure on the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled over the weekend.

The closure is expected to start at 10 p.m. on Friday and open back up by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers who usually take I-64 East into Louisville from New Albany are asked by officials to use I-265 to I-65 as an alternate route.

For more on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled December closures, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.