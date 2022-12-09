Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The weekend will feature another wave of showers Saturday Afternoon across Kentucky.

It is Sunday and Monday that looks to feature a better setup for some sunshine breaking through. I think we are all craving it.

Next week, still on track for a large storm system that should send a band of heavy rain/thunder our way Wednesday. For now, the severe risk looks look with this setup.

We will get the colder side by next Friday/Saturday with some scattered snow showers.

So far, still on track for an active and potential wintry setup through Christmas. But we know how that can work around here :)

Hang tight!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

