TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causing delays

Traffic is delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire, according to TRIMARC.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved.

The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.

No other information was provided. Drivers are suggested to take an alternate route to avoid slowdown.

