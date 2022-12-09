TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved.

The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.

No other information was provided. Drivers are suggested to take an alternate route to avoid slowdown.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.