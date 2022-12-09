UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham declares for NFL Draft, opts out of bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville football quarterback Malik Cunningham announced he will be opting out of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl to commit to the NFL Draft.

Cunningham made the announcement on social media on Friday evening, thanking family, friends and fans for the support over the years.

“I would like to first thank God for all the blessings and opportunities that I have encountered throughout my life,” Cunningham’s post reads. “Thank you for allowing me the ability to play the game of football.”

“I would also like to give thanks to my family and friends for your love and support. I would like to thank the academic staff for your support all the way through graduation and beyond. Thanks to the coaching staff for pushing me on and off the field to be the best I could be.”

“To my brothers, thank you for relationships that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“Lastly to Card Nation, thank you for supporting me through my journey with football. Louisville first cardinal forever. L1C4.”

(Story continues below)

I will Always Call This Place Home🫶🏿😔 pic.twitter.com/uzOwSWl4k3 — Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) December 9, 2022

Cunningham said he would begin his pre-draft training and would not be participating in UofL’s bowl game against Cincinnati.

UofL junior Brock Domann started in Cunningham’s place twice in the season, against Virginia in October after Cunningham was suffering from concussion-like symptoms, and in November when UofL faced off against NC State following a shoulder injury.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.