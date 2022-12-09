Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved.

The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.

Around 7:15 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes had been cleared.

No other information was provided.

