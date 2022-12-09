Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC.
The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved.
The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.
Around 7:15 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes had been cleared.
No other information was provided.
