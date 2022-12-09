Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays

Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night.
Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved.

The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.

Around 7:15 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes had been cleared.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

Latest News

An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said the district’s...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring
District 8 representative Megan Metcalf said work will continue through the winter due to...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring