Emotional distress still lingers one year after deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky

One year later, the Mayfield tornado memorial sits where city hall used to stand.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The town square in Downtown Mayfield was once the heart of town.

A year after deadly tornadoes swept most of it off its foundation, there’s barely a pulse.

“It looks awful,” said lifelong Mayfield native Derrick Starks. “Can we ever rebuild? Can we ever be ourselves again?”

Beyond the physical damage left behind, the emotional toll it’s taken has been as devastating.

The town is forever changed, but it is rebuilding. For some though, the damage of that night is irreparable.

“I’m not scared of much in my life,” Starks said, “but one thing that scared me was that tornado.”

Derrick Starks’s nephew Jha’lil Dunbar was among the 24 lives lost in Mayfield / Graves County.

“What I lost, I can never get back,” Starks said.

Starks, who lives a few blocks away from his nephew, said when the storm got quiet, he immediately ran to him. He traversed fallen utility poles, broken furniture and bits and pieces of other people’s homes.

Jha’lil was dead by the time Starks got there. He died in in his mother’s arms.

“My only thought is, could I have saved him if I had been there?” asked Starks, “but I couldn’t because I wasn’t there. At the end of the day, I feel like I failed him.”

It’s not fair for Starks to blame himself. This is the kind of emotional damage still so heavily present in Western Kentucky.

Starks’s uncle, Forrest House, has had to deal with his own demons reliving what happened to him that night.

“Got into bed and heard something like a train coming,” House said, “and I laid in bed. Next thing I know, the house fell down on me.”

House doesn’t remember much beyond waking up three blocks away after being swept away by strong winds.

Recovery in this instance is two-fold.

The rebuilding of Mayfield is far from complete and the town’s mental psyche is shaken.

Still, no matter how long it takes, no matter how it gets done, they’ll recover.

You better believe this town when they tell you this:

“We’re Mayfield Strong.”

There area number of organizations still offering support to tornado victims in Mayfield and Graves County, some of them focusing on emotional and mental health.

Follow the link here to the Mayfield Graves relief fund.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

