Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok

The AG is seeking penalties of $5,000 per violation and asked a state superior court to order TikTok to stop false and misleading claims and marketing to young
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against TikTok, citing concerns for younger users and claims the app is holding onto sensitive data.

“At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users,” Rokita said. “We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways.”

The AG is seeking penalties of $5,000 per violation and asked a state superior court to order TikTok to stop false and misleading claims and marketing to young teens.

U.S. officials have been fighting for two years to ban or see changes. The FCC commissioner is calling for an outright ban on the app in the United States.

The TikTok application is the most-used application among young people in the United States, ages 13-17, exceeding Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Teens in the U.S. spend an average of 99 minutes per day on TikTok.

Rokita hopes this lawsuit changes how TikTok filters content for its younger users.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

Latest News

The AG is seeking penalties of $5,000 per violation and asked a state superior court to order...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Officials identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Larue County by another teen