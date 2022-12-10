LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was found dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of the man’s death.

This story will be updated.

