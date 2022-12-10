Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators determined two people were sitting inside a parked car in the lot when they were shot at by someone. Smiley said the suspect drove away and fled the scene.

A man inside the car was injured and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

First Division detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn...
Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up...
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham declares for NFL Draft; opts out of bowl game

Latest News

Ayden Altman's friends a family release balloons to remember his life.
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life
LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against TikTok, citing concerns for...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok
The AG is seeking penalties of $5,000 per violation and asked a state superior court to order...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuit against TikTok