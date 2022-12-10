LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators determined two people were sitting inside a parked car in the lot when they were shot at by someone. Smiley said the suspect drove away and fled the scene.

A man inside the car was injured and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

First Division detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

