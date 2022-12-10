Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the man died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

