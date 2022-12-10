Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to 2X Game Changers Board of Directors

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2X Game Changers have appointed Master P and Snoop Dogg to its Board of Directors on Saturday.

According to the release, Master P expanded his board service as Honorary Chairman of the Board and Snoop Dogg was appointed to Honorary Vice Chairman of the Board.

“Snoop and I are so excited about helping 2X Game Changers bring even more awareness of, and advocacy for, safe and healthy learning environments for kids through creative programming ideas” said Master P. “The Adventures of Malakai will act as a springboard for future projects that emphasizes and inspires kids to read more and understand that caring for one another – not violence - is how you overcome adversity that life brings you.”

The leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg are the first of many key announcements to be made in the coming months in support of the bold vision for the next era of 2X Game Changers laid out by Founder Christopher 2X.

Our organization is thrilled that these extraordinary individuals have joined our team and their involvement will only strengthen our mission of assisting children and families in Kentucky,” 2X Game Changers Founder, Christopher 2X said. “We are very grateful to have them on our Board.”

