Metro Air Pollution Control District extending public comment, hearing rescheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District is extending the public comment period on amendments of regulation.

According to the release, some of the amendments include “control of objectionable odors in the ambient air.”

Louisville Metro Odor Complaints from January to September 2022. (Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District)

Community members can comment in writing online, click or tap here to submit your form. Those forms are due by February 16, 2023.

Oral statements are also being accepted at a public hearing that will be held via teleconference at 6p.m. on February 9 and will continue at 10a.m. March 15.

The amendments are expected to be on the agenda under new business at the regular meeting of the Board to be held on March 15, 2023.

