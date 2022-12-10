Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive.

Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes.

“It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said. “The devastation of it is you hear people screaming, but without knowing what’s going on, all you can do is pray.”

Witnesses said the fire spread to both the first and second floors and to nearby cars. Around 60 firefighters responded to the scene. It took them at least an hour to contain the flames.

“It would die down and then it would flare back,” Harrison said.

The aftermath of the Watterson Lakeview apartment fire left 8 units unlivable, 2 cars destroyed, families displaced, and a life lost.

Louisville Fire and Rescue confirmed one person died from the fire. Three adults and three minors were taken to the hospital. There are no updates on their conditions.

“Cars, home, a life, it’s all something you don’t want to lose,” Harrison said. “Especially, because it is around Christmas, they are children and adults. This is something you never want to see.”

LFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. The ATF is assisting due to the size of the fire, the number of units burned, and the loss of life.

The rebuilding process begins for families and a neighborhood hurt by this tragedy. A local businesswoman is gathering supplies and resources to donate to families affected.

The Watterson Lakeview management team gave this response about the fire:

“This is a difficult time for the apartment community. We are deeply saddened by the injuries and loss of life and are working together to respond to the destruction caused by this fire. At this time, the property management and leadership teams are engaged and cooperating with officials as they continue their assessment of the incident as there are protocols that must be followed.

The fire occurred in the early morning hours on December 8th and was confined to a 16-unit building at the property. Out of the 16 units, 12 units were occupied by residents. Out of those 12 units, four are occupiable, and the families are able to return home.

Currently, the property management team is focused on coordinating resources for the affected families. In addition, the team is working on providing counseling services for the residents of the community. The team is immensely grateful for the community support in the wake this tragedy, especially to the first responders for their brave efforts to help those in harm’s way.”

