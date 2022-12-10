Santa makes one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa made his one-day stop at the Louisville Zoo Saturday.

According to the release, Santa brought some enrichment treats for the animals.

At Santa’s Zoo Stop, guests got the chance to chat with him and children got the chance to write a letter for Santa to take back to the North Pole with him.

Guests also got to decorate cookies with Santa and enjoy some hot chocolate.

Some animals were spotted enjoying some of their enrichment treats Santa and his elves made just for them!

