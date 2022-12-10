Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Taylor County family still rebuilding 1 year after deadly tornado destroys home

Taylor County
Taylor County(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This time last year in Taylor County, 70 homes were destroyed and one person was killed by an EF-3 tornado.

One year later, WAVE News gives us a look at their recovery and the people affected.

The Wilson family was one of many who lost their home to the tornado.

Holly Wilson spoke to WAVE News on Friday, standing in front of their newly built house, showing the physical progress her family has made in the past year.

The family is putting the finishing touches on the new house, hoping they can move in by Christmas.

Trying to recover over the last 12 months didn’t come without its struggles. Rising costs with record inflation didn’t help the process.

“We put feet to action because we were worried that prices would keep going up,” she said. “And some people waited to see if they would go down. And with interest just keep climbing, the cost is high, it is high.”

The new build also comes with an extra level of protection, including a storm room and a concrete basement.

“This means security for me,” she said. “This means safety for my family. This means peace of mind for my kids and that’s worth every penny.”

But the house doesn’t tell the full story. Wilson said there are still several more chapters to go.

“There’s still a whole lot left to do,” she said. “People think just because they’re back in their homes, everything is done. But just standing here looking around, you can tell it’s far from done.”

A reminder for Wilson that her family, her community, and her faith are all strong enough for what’s to come.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn...
Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up...
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham declares for NFL Draft; opts out of bowl game

Latest News

Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to 2X Game Changers Board of Directors
One year later, the Mayfield tornado memorial sits where city hall used to stand.
Emotional distress still lingers one year after deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot
Ayden Altman's friends a family release balloons to remember his life.
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life