Taylor County family still rebuilding 1 year after deadly tornado destroys home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This time last year in Taylor County, 70 homes were destroyed and one person was killed by an EF-3 tornado.

One year later, WAVE News gives us a look at their recovery and the people affected.

The Wilson family was one of many who lost their home to the tornado.

Holly Wilson spoke to WAVE News on Friday, standing in front of their newly built house, showing the physical progress her family has made in the past year.

The family is putting the finishing touches on the new house, hoping they can move in by Christmas.

Trying to recover over the last 12 months didn’t come without its struggles. Rising costs with record inflation didn’t help the process.

“We put feet to action because we were worried that prices would keep going up,” she said. “And some people waited to see if they would go down. And with interest just keep climbing, the cost is high, it is high.”

The new build also comes with an extra level of protection, including a storm room and a concrete basement.

“This means security for me,” she said. “This means safety for my family. This means peace of mind for my kids and that’s worth every penny.”

But the house doesn’t tell the full story. Wilson said there are still several more chapters to go.

“There’s still a whole lot left to do,” she said. “People think just because they’re back in their homes, everything is done. But just standing here looking around, you can tell it’s far from done.”

A reminder for Wilson that her family, her community, and her faith are all strong enough for what’s to come.

