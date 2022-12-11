1 year later: Gov. Beshear visits communities devastated by Dec. tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky.

One year later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Hardin communities are rebuilding homes and restoring hope in their residents.

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear marked the anniversary of the tornadoes by traveling to communities most impacted by the storms.

Beshear started in Hopkins County.

The Dawson Springs community embraced the governor’s speech about restoring hope as they rebuild their town. Following Beshear’s speech, a family impacted by the tornadoes received keys to their new home.

“We will rebuild every structure and every life,” Beshear said. “We know we are not there. But one year later, seeing all these houses come up is a very special step.”

In Marshall County, Beshear provided remarks during a community prayer service. The tragedy of the tornadoes brought the entire state together. Beshear recognized the tenacity of Kentuckians during the most devastating and deadly tornadoes in the state’s history.

“In the end, we lost 81 lives in Kentucky,” he said. “Everyone a child of God.”

Beshear ended his visits in Mayfield.

During the Mayfield/Graves County memorial service, Beshear recognized first responders and their efforts in rescuing people from collapsed buildings and their dedication to their respective communities.

Beshear reminds us of the compassion communities showed to each other as they processed the devastation.

“It was Kentuckians, neighbors, working through the rubble trying to lift other people out,” Beshear said. “They were trying to be there, but also to share in the heartbreak.”

The tornadoes changed Kentucky’s landscape, but not the spirit that has always been a part of the Commonwealth.

“Most people think the help we got from the world tuning in and helping was because of the damage they saw,” Beshear said. “It’s not. It’s because of the goodness of the people that they saw when they turned on their TVs. They saw kindness. They saw generosity.”

