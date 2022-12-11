Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says

TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon.

TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m.

At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.

LMPD said no one was injured in the crash or taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
LMPD: Man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot

Latest News

Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night.
Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
REMINDER: Sherman Minton Bridge weekend closure scheduled
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said the district’s...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring