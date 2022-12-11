All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon.

TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m.

At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.

LMPD said no one was injured in the crash or taken to the hospital.

