LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to respond to the 1800 block of Fust Avenue on another report of a shooting.

A man had been shot and was taken to the hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

Both shootings are being investigated at this time. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said there is no evidence to indicate that either shooting is related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

