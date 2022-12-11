LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program connecting officers to the community they serve is seeing success.

LMPD Police Athletic League’s youth basketball program is coming back for a second year next month after being cut thirty years ago.

But after a successful reboot, PAL’s director Rick Polin told WAVE News that he can see the program changing a lot of lives for years to come.

From game-winning shots, to building relationships, the LMPD PAL basketball program was everything Polin imagined it would be.

“Weekends here at this gym here at the Portland Creation Center are like March Madness, it really is. So, these kids have never had the experience of playing with referees and blaring scoreboards and score keepers and coaches yelling at them,” Polin said. “And when you see that and see the impact it has on their moms and dads and brothers and sisters, it’s everything.”

Polin is a retired LMPD sergeant and said he believes this program can reduce crime in Louisville and gives officers a chance to build trust with young folks in the city.

“There was an instance where I had to do a search warrant on an apartment. I had this young man out in the front yard and his mama came out and she wanted to fight me,” said Polin. “Like she was taking off earrings and it was on. She was ready to protect her baby. But then he said it’s okay mama this is Rick and he used to play basketball with me and everything is going to be alright.”

The league has partnered with The DELTA Foundation and A-One AllStars to support the kids and give them a place to practice and play games.

A relationship Polin said PAL really needed to make the program a slam dunk.

“They let us in with open arms. They have run basketball programming and tutoring and academic stuff and even charitable stuff,” Polin said. “These guys are doing everything. So, great partners and we look forward to years and years of working with these guys.”

The goal of the league is to build bonds between the police and the community. While he says it’s a work in progress, Polin said he has seen a shift firsthand.

“A young girl came into our basketball program and said I ain’t trying to talk to any cops,” shared Polin. “And so I don’t even know if she knew this was a police league but before it was over she was asking her coach, who was a policeman, to write a letter for her for her school to help facilitate a little promotion within a social programming she was in.”

The program has two age divisions, a co-ed group for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders and another for middle school boys.

The organizers have big plans for the future as they hope to double its players and continue to make it more inclusive for everyone.

“The elementary school is for boys and girls,” said Polin. “The middle school is primarily a boys league but our next step is really to have either a coed or an all-girls league or maybe a camp for girls to kick that off.”

The new season starts January 21st and registration is now open. If you want to register your child for basketball you can do so by emailing ahoward00@yahoo.com. If you want to find out more about PAL and any other activity the league offers you can go to their website here.

