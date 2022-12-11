Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

One Year Later: Governor Andy Beshear visits Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Hardin communities hit by tornadoes

Governor Beshear spent the day traveling to Dawson Springs, Hardin and Mayfield. He talked to people in those communities whose lives were forever changed.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On December 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky.

One year later, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Hardin communities are rebuilding homes and restoring hope into their residents.

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear marked the anniversary of the tornadoes by traveling to communities most impacted by the storms.

Governor Beshear started in Hopkins County.

The Dawson Springs community embraced the governor’s speech about restoring hope as they rebuild their town. Following Governor Beshears’ speech, a family impacted by the tornadoes received keys to their new home.

“We will rebuild every structure and every life,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We know we are not there. But one year later, seeing all these houses come up is a very special step.”

In Marshall County, Governor Beshear provided remarks during a community prayer service. The tragedy of the tornadoes brought the entire state together. Governor Beshear recognized the tenacity of Kentuckians during the most devasting and deadly tornadoes in the state’s history.

“In the end, we lost 81 lives in Kentucky. Everyone a child of God,” said Governor Beshear.

Governor Beshear ended his visits in Mayfield.

During the Mayfield/Graves County memorial service, Governor Beshear recognized first responders and their efforts in rescuing people from collapsed buildings and their dedication to their respective communities.

Governor Beshear reminds us of the compassion communities showed to each other as they processed the devastation.

“It was Kentuckians, neighbors, working through the rubble trying to lift other people out,” said Governor Beshear. “They were trying to be there, but also to share in the heartbreak.”

The tornadoes changed Kentucky’s landscape, but not the spirit that has always been a part of the Commonwealth.

“Most people think the help we got from the world tuning in and helping was because of the damage they saw,” said Governor Beshear. “It’s not. It’s because of the goodness of the people that they saw when they turned on their TVs. They saw kindness. They saw generosity.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services is providing from $50 and up...
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn...
Greenberg names LMPD Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim chief
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for

Latest News

Governor Beshear spent the day traveling to Dawson Springs, Hardin and Mayfield. He talked to...
Governor Beshear honors lives lost from tornado outbreak
Beyond the physical damage left behind, the emotional toll it’s taken has been as devastating.
The Emotional Toll of a Tornado
This time last year in Taylor County, 70 homes were destroyed and one person was killed by an...
Taylor County family still rebuilding 1 year after deadly tornado destroys home
Trees stripped of all their branches sit among the destroyed houses in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday,...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear in Graves County 1 year after deadly tornadoes