Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car.
Police said that nobody else was injured and the driver stayed at the scene.
The collision is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
