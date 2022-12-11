Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car.

Police said that nobody else was injured and the driver stayed at the scene.

The collision is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

