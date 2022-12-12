Contact Troubleshooters
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained minor injuries from the crash.(Provided by Utah Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region.

The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent seven in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said.

The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.

Non-injured passengers were transported to a nearby armory in Garland, Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

