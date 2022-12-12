LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:

“Why is there a Dixie Highway in Louisville?”

The answer dates back to 1914.

A group decided they wanted a roadway link from the northern U.S. to the South. At the time, the South was commonly (and more favorably) also known as “Dixie.”

The route was set from Michigan all the way south to Miami.

The Louisville Courier-Journal in 1915 wrote it would “unite the North and the South” and “enthusiasm along the route is at a high pitch.”

By 1930, the highway was complete, including the stretch in the south end of Louisville.

Even from the beginning, not every portion of the road was called Dixie Highway. Essentially the route is a series of state highways.

Even more recently, some communities have chosen to officially change the name in deference to the word Dixie’s connection to a place and time in which human beings were enslaved.

In fact, Louisville’s Dixie Highway isn’t technically called that. In official records, the roadway is named merely U.S. Route 31-W.

