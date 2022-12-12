Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)
Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 31-W)(WAVE)
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:

“Why is there a Dixie Highway in Louisville?”

The answer dates back to 1914.

A group decided they wanted a roadway link from the northern U.S. to the South. At the time, the South was commonly (and more favorably) also known as “Dixie.”

The route was set from Michigan all the way south to Miami.

The Louisville Courier-Journal in 1915 wrote it would “unite the North and the South” and “enthusiasm along the route is at a high pitch.”

By 1930, the highway was complete, including the stretch in the south end of Louisville.

Even from the beginning, not every portion of the road was called Dixie Highway. Essentially the route is a series of state highways.

Even more recently, some communities have chosen to officially change the name in deference to the word Dixie’s connection to a place and time in which human beings were enslaved.

In fact, Louisville’s Dixie Highway isn’t technically called that. In official records, the roadway is named merely U.S. Route 31-W.

If you have a question you would like to “Ask WAVE,” email kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

Latest News

Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
LIVE @ 3 PM: News conference on arrests of Louisville men in Jeffersonville homicide
Jeffersonville police on homicide arrests
Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Ind. Governor
It's not just about breaking boards. Hwang's Martial Arts is committed to helping out the...
Hwang’s Martial Arts making final push for this year’s can drive