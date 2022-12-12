Contact Troubleshooters
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky.

According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region.

‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

He is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

For our previous coverage on Gary Thompson, click or tap here.

