‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky.

According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region.

‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

He is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

