FORECAST: One more dry day before rain arrives

Chilly and dry tonight

Rain moves in after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible by Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another cold night near the freezing mark with the only blanket being in the form of some high clouds...which will be too thin to help keep the temperatures from dropping.

Mid to high level clouds will continue to filter in with a gradual increase in a southeasterly breeze later in the afternoon and night. It will remain chilly in the 40s until that wind flow kicks in Tuesday evening with slowly rising temperatures.

Tuesday evening looks dry but just after midnight, the radar will light up with rain moving in from the west. Expect a wet overnight period through sunrise. Expect rain for the AM commute Wednesday, some of which could be locally heavy.

We should see a break late morning before another round develops into the afternoon that will likely lead to a messy PM commute as well.

The rain should end by early Thursday with colder weather ruling the extended forecast. Some light snow showers or flurries will be possible late Thursday through Saturday with perhaps another round of wintry weather coming our way next week.

