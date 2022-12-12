Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny day before lots of rain heads our way

Skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
Skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry through Tuesday evening
  • Rain is likely Wednesday (morning and afternoon)
  • Colder with snowflakes flying by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny for much of Kentucky with clouds holding at times to the north. Expect highs generally in the 40s.

Clouds roll in tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mid to high level clouds will continue to filter in on Tuesday with a gradual increase in a southeasterly breeze. It will be a bit warmer into the lower 50s as a result.

Tuesday evening looks dry with rain likely to move in after midnight through sunrise on Wednesday.

