FORECAST: Sunshine before mid-week rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of cold front

Rain moves in Tuesday night/Wednesday morning

Watching flurry/snow chances for end of week/weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see sunshine peaking through the clouds today as highs climb into the 40s. Clouds roll in tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds continue to increase on Tuesday ahead of our next system. Tomorrow’s daytime hours look to remain dry. Widespread rain moves in ahead of a cold front late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Clouds and rain will limit lows to the 40s.

Multiple rounds of rain are expected on Wednesday as the cold front marches through the Ohio Valley. Drier weather returns to the forecast on Thursday. Highs look to sit in the 30s by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.