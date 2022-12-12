Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.(Clare County Animal Shelter)
By Hannah Mose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in.

Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake for weeks after officials said she ran away from her family in August, WNEM reported.

Authorities rescued her from the island in late September and took her to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

Workers at the shelter said they realized Zaria had severe fear and wanted to make sure she went to a home that had 6-foot fences to make sure she stayed safe.

Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences and offered to take Zaria home to foster her there.

Wellman said Zaria was the best dog she had ever fostered and decided to officially adopt her. She also changed Zaria’s name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne (L) and Quintez Parr have been arrested for the October 17 shooting...
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods