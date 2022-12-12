Hwang’s Martial Arts making final push for this year’s can drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hwang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Louisville community for decades and they need our help for this year’s annual can drive.

The business is working to raise 5,000 restaurant-sized cans to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help feed the homeless. They raised 4,000 last year and expect to beat that number this time around!

“Though many of our students have also been impacted by this struggling economy, Grandmaster’s Never Give Up philosophy has inspired our students to overcome obstacles and show up for our community in a big way,” said Carter Martin, the events co-director.

You can drop off the cans at any of the three Hwang’s Martial Arts locations throughout the week. They will be delivering the cans on Saturday.

