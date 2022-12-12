Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hwang’s Martial Arts making final push for this year’s can drive

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hwang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Louisville community for decades and they need our help for this year’s annual can drive.

The business is working to raise 5,000 restaurant-sized cans to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help feed the homeless. They raised 4,000 last year and expect to beat that number this time around!

“Though many of our students have also been impacted by this struggling economy, Grandmaster’s Never Give Up philosophy has inspired our students to overcome obstacles and show up for our community in a big way,” said Carter Martin, the events co-director.

You can drop off the cans at any of the three Hwang’s Martial Arts locations throughout the week. They will be delivering the cans on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest.
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
TRIMARC said at least three cars were involved.
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

Latest News

officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2100 block of Osage Avenue.
LMPD: Officers investigating third shooting, man shot in California neighborhood
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 9:30 p.m.
Woman in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
Generic police lights
LMPD: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds