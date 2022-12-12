Contact Troubleshooters
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana.

The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning.

“I’m a conservative leader that has fought for Indiana, and I’ve connected with Hoosiers in all 92 counties. I truly understand, and can relate, to what Hoosiers need and want,” said Crouch. “I have the leadership and experience to act on what our state needs to be successful,” said Crouch.

Crouch has a reputation for advocating for initiatives that positively impact Hoosiers’ economy, invest in education and strengthen communities and families.

Crouch has served as a State Representative, County Commissioner, County Auditor, State Auditor, and has been Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor since 2017.

Crouch is the first Republican woman in Indiana to ever run for Governor.

Our 14 News crew is set to speak with Crouch about her announcement later on.

Republican senator Mike Braun has already filed paperwork to run as well.

