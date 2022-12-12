JCPS school choice deadline is this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families with school-age children in the Jefferson County Public School choice zone, Friday marks the last day to apply for admittance to their neighborhood schools.

A majority of families in the school choice zone are in West Louisville.

For roughly four decades, many students who lived just blocks away from certain schools couldn’t attend them.

Academy @ Shawnee security monitor Robert Fleming was one of them.

”I always wanted to come here,” Fleming said. “Seeing the building when I was running around as a kid, this great big building just wondering what it was all about.”

Fleming was bussed to Waggener, where he said he enjoyed his time. Now, his kids go to Shawnee, living their dad’s dream.

”I wanted them to experience what I didn’t get to,” Fleming said.

Lissette Vazquez, a single mother of six, can keep her kids close together now too.

Sarah is in middle school and Sebastian is in high school. They both will be attending schools across town if not for the new choice plan. They no longer have to apply for a hardship waiver to stay nearby.

Their mother said it’s a huge help for herself, her kids, and the kids in the surrounding community.

“They can’t be involved in sports because they have to take that school bus home,” Vazquez said. “Some parents work, or they don’t have the money for gas, or they have other kids that they can’t schedule together for the kids to do activities.”

The deadline to apply for a choice school is Friday, Dec. 16.

For questions, contact your child’s current school or the desired school, where they will help guide you in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.