LIVE: LMPD provides update on Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting.

Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the scene is secure and police are investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

LMPD gave an update on what happened.

