LMPD: 1 person in critical condition after Jefferson Mall shooting; suspect still at large

Louisville Metro Police give additional information on Monday night's shooting at Jefferson Mall.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop Monday afternoon.

Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. reporting an active shooter. In a statement, LMPD said one person was shot and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, one shooter and one victim have been confirmed. Police said the suspect is still at large.

“What we have so far in the investigation, these individuals were known to one another,” Lieutenant Colonel Steve Healy said. “This was not just a random act of an individual going in and shooting up the mall. These individuals had an interaction inside the mall. The violence spilled to the outside parking lot where the gun was produced and shots were fired in the parking lot and the individual fled the scene.”

Healy said this was not an active shooter situation and that both parties knew each other.

Police said more information will be provided as investigation continues.

“The gun violence in this city is unpredictable,” Healy said. “It’s at an unacceptable level. Like I said, we’re at a mall, during the holiday season, and individuals want to pick up a gun and make a decision to fire a gun... you can’t put rational thought processes behind that.”

Officials continue to ask the public to avoid the area.

